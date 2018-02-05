Torres (elbow) says he is feeling 100 percent this spring, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Torres underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow back in June. He has been working out down in Florida for almost a month and says he feels very good. That's good news for the Yankees, who are seemingly leaving the second base job open for him next season. Even with good health, however, Torres could open up in the minors for a few weeks in order to secure the Yankees an extra year of team control.