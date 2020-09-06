Torres (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Orioles.

Torres missed two weeks with a hamstring strain, but he was solid in his return. He played the full game defensively at shortstop and batted third. The 23-year-old is slashing .235/.347/.309 with a homer, six RBI and nine runs scored through 25 contests. The double was his third of the year.