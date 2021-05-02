Torres is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Torres will retreat to the bench for the second time this season, just as he's starting to settle into a groove at the plate. He's currently in the midst of a five-game hitting streak during which he's collected three doubles, but Torres remains without a home run on the season. Gio Urshela will shift over from third base to spell Torres at shortstop in the series finale with Detroit.