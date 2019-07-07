Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Gets Sunday off

Torres is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

He'll sit after a string of 11 consecutive starts, during which he went 13-for-40 (.325 average) with a home run, nine runs and five RBI. Torres' hot finish to the first half was enough to earn him a second consecutive trip to the All-Star Game.

More News
Our Latest Stories