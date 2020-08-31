Manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Torres (hamstring) was "getting close" to returning from the injured list, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

"Close" is of course a relative term, and Torres' exact return date remains unclear, but this certainly seems to be good news for the young infielder. Torres indicated when he landed on the injured list back on Aug. 21 that he expected to miss just two weeks, though general manager Brian Cashman later gave him a 3-to-6-week timeline. Unless "getting close" implies an absence of at least 11 more days, it appears that Cashman's timeline may have been overly pessimistic.