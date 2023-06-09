Torres went 1-for-8 with a two-run home run across both games of Thursday's doubleheader split with the White Sox.

Torres notched just one hit in the twin bill, but it was a two-run homer that accounted for the majority of the Yankees' runs in the nightcap. The second baseman hit out of the No. 2 hole in each contest after batting leadoff in 15 straight games coming in. It's not clear if the move down in the order will be permanent, but it shouldn't affect Torres' production much, and it may help him shake things up a bit as he's struggled with a 3-for-28 stretch at the plate over his past seven games.