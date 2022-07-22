Torres went 2-for-9 with a two-run home run in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Astros on Thursday.

Like most of his teammates, Torres was unable to get anything going with his bat in the matinee, but he bounced back with a two-hit performance in the nightcap. The second baseman accounted for the Yankees' first runs of that contest with his two-run blast to left field in the third inning. Torres has regained his power stroke with 15 long balls this season after he hit only nine homers across 516 plate appearances in 2021.