Torres went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, two walks and a strikeout in a 9-1 win over the Red Sox on Sunday.

Torres opened the game's scoring with a solo home run in the second, walked in the fourth, and brought home a run with his seventh-inning walk. He now has homers in consecutive games, though that brings his total to just five this season in 80 games after hitting three in 42 games in 2020. He'll look to continue the momentum with a short series against Philadelphia beginning Tuesday.