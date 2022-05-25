Torres went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Orioles.

The infielder launched two of the Yankees' four solo shots off Baltimore starter Bruce Zimmermann, but Torres' biggest contribution came in the 11th inning as he crossed the plate as the phantom runner to tie the game and set up Jose Trevino's walkoff hit. Torres snapped an 11-game homer drought with the performance, and on the season he's slashing .241/.285/.451 with seven home runs and 21 RBI through 40 games.