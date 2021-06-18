Torres (back) is starting at shortstop and batting third Friday against the A's.
Torres was removed from Thursday's game with back stiffness, but he's back in the lineup Friday since the injury isn't s serious concern. The 24-year-old is mired in a 1-for-18 slump over his past five games.
