Torres has been diagnosed with a right elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch in the first inning of Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Torres stayed in the game after being checked on by trainers, but was later replaced by Tyler Wade in the fourth inning. With X-rays on Torres's elbow coming back negative, the shortstop seems unlikely to miss an extended period of time, although it's not yet clear if he'll be able to play in Friday's series opener against the Red Sox.