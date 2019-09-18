Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Hits another homer

Torres went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs in an 8-0 victory against the Angels on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has displayed a ton of power all season long, but he already has five homers in September after hitting 13 in August. In fact, half of his home runs this season have come since July 24. Torres is batting .285 with 38 home runs, 90 RBI, 96 runs and five steals in 522 at-bats this season.