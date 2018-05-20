Torres went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday against the Royals.

Torres connected on his fourth home run of the season, this one coming off left-hander Danny Duffy in the third inning. He has now reached base at least once in nine of his past 10 games, producing three home runs, seven RBI, and six runs scored in that stretch. He's hit an impressive .325/.384/.519 through the first 77 at-bats of his career at the major-league level.