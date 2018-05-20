Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Hits fourth home run
Torres went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday against the Royals.
Torres connected on his fourth home run of the season, this one coming off left-hander Danny Duffy in the third inning. He has now reached base at least once in nine of his past 10 games, producing three home runs, seven RBI, and six runs scored in that stretch. He's hit an impressive .325/.384/.519 through the first 77 at-bats of his career at the major-league level.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Will start Friday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Receives Sunday off•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Hits walkoff home run against Indians•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Launches first career homer Friday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Doesn't reach base in major-league debut•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...