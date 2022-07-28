Torres sent 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.
Torres took David Peterson deep in the eighth inning to tie the game, but the Mets ultimately walked it off in the ninth. While he's hitting just .179 (7-for-39) in his last nine games, Torres has gone deep three times and racked up seven RBI in that span. He's cooled off from a hot start to July, but he's still slashing .263/.322/.481 with 16 homers, 45 RBI, 46 runs scored and five stolen bases in 87 contests this season.