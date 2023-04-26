Torres went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 12-6 win over the Twins.

After getting a day off Tuesday, Torres returned to the lineup Wednesday and extended his hit steak to four games. He led off the Yankees' five-run second inning with a double and scored on a single by Willie Calhoun. Torres extended the lead to 11-1 in the fourth with a two-run homer, marking his third long ball of the season and first since April 3. The 26-year-old has appeared in 23 of New York's 25 games, so barring the occasional rest day, he's locked in as the team's everyday second baseman.