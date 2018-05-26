Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Hits yet another home run
Torres went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's win over the Angels.
Make it four straight games with a homer for Torres, who is now up to nine home runs through 28 games with the big-league team (96 at-bats). He had never hit more than 11 homers in a season while on the farm, making this run all the more unbelievable. It's going to be tough for manager Aaron Boone to keep Torres in the nine hole for much longer.
