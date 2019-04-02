Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Hitting cleanup
Torres is starting at shortstop and hitting fourth against the Tigers on Tuesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Torres hit eighth in three of New York's first four games coming into this contest, but he'll move up to the cleanup spot as the Yankees adjust to the loss of Miguel Andujar (shoulder). Should this become a recurring trend, it could result in an uptick in run production for the talented 22-year-old, who is hitting .313 through 16 at-bats so far this season, but has yet to drive in a run.
