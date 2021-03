Torres is slashing .320/.370/.600 with two homers, three RBI and a stolen base in 10 Grapefruit League games.

Torres had a down season in 2020, batting just .243 with three homers in 160 plate appearances after smashing 38 long balls in 2019. The 24-year-old will get a chance to bounce back as New York's everyday shortstop this season, and he could be a value pick in fantasy drafts if he's able to return near his numbers from two seasons ago.