Torres went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Tigers.

The second baseman turned around Tarik Skubal's 97 mph first-inning offering, sending it 454 feet for a solo homer thanks to a 108.6 mph exit velocity and 29 degree launch angle. Torres has six multi-hit efforts in his last 11 games, going 14-for-42 (.333) with three doubles, four home runs, seven RBI and 6 runs scored during that stretch.