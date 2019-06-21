Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Homers again
Torres went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Astros.
Torres took Framber Valdez deep in the fourth inning to record his 17th homer of the season. It was his second long ball in as many days, accounting for seven RBI and four runs scored in that span. He's maintained an impressive .287/.347/.535 line across 289 plate appearances for the season.
