Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Yankees' 8-0 Tuesday win over the Red Sox.

It was the fourth long ball of the season for the 22-year-old, who tagged Erasmo Ramirez with the solo blast in the seventh inning. He's only knocked in six runs so far, but Torres is off to a nice start, slashing .290/.343/.548 over 62 at-bats, so the RBI total should start to increase as he gets more opportunities.