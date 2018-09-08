Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Homers in victory
Torres went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the Yankees' 4-0 win over the Mariners on Friday.
The impressive rookie campaign continued for Torres on Friday night, as he got the scoring started for the Yankees with a two-run blast off James Paxton in the second inning. His batting average now sits at .277 for the season, along with 23 home runs and 68 RBI.
