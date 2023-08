Torres went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

Torres tied the game 2-2 with his solo homer off Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning. The 26-year-old Torres is now batting .308 (40-for-130) with six homers and a .866 OPS in 33 games since the All-Star break. Overall, his slash line is up to .267/.335/.440 with 19 homers, 66 runs scored, 50 RBI and 12 steals across 520 plate appearances this season.