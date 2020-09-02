Torres (hamstring) hopes to return to the Yankees on Friday, Anthony Reiber of Newsday reports.
Torres will report to the team's alternate training site Thursday and said he likely won't need much time to get ready before rejoining the team, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. The 23-year-old is well ahead of his return timeline, but the Yankees could potentially ease him back into action once he returns to prevent a long-term issue.
