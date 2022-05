Torres is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez will serve as the Yankees' middle infielders in the series opener while both Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa get the evening off. Torres manned the keystone for each of the past five games, going 4-for-18 with a pair of home runs and six RBI over that stretch.