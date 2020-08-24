The Yankees placed Torres (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Monday.
Torres' move to the IL was a forgone conclusion after manager Aaron Boone told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com on Saturday that the shortstop would be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks, but the Yankees waited a few days to make the transaction official after the team had its weekend series versus the Mets postponed. Boone said that Tyler Wade will serve as the Yankees' primary shortstop until Torres is deemed ready to return from the IL.
