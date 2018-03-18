Torres will spend an equal amount of time playing shortstop and second base at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Although the Yankees acquired Neil Walker and Brandon Drury during spring training, Torres could make his way up to the Show this season. The Yankees' prized prospect didn't have his best showing during his time in the Grapefruit League this year, as he went just 4-for-25 (.160) over 11 games. He'll look to find his groove with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he hit .309/.406/.457 over 23 games last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery.