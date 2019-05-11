Torres (elbow) is in the lineup, hitting fifth and playing shortstop against the Rays on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Torres was drilled by a pitch in the elbow in the Yankees' game Friday, leaving his status for this game up in the air, but he appears to be fine as he's slotted back in for this Saturday contest with Tampa Bay. Owners can breathe a sigh of relief at the status of the talented 22-year-old, who is slashing .280/.318/.448 through 143 at-bats so far this season.