Yankees' Gleyber Torres: In Thursday's lineup
Torres (hip, groin) will bat seventh and start at second base against the Rays on Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Torres was withheld from the starting lineup the past two games due to hip and groin tightness, though he was able to enter Wednesday's contest as a defensive replacement. Since the start of September, he's slashed .243/.310/.365 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 22 games.
