Torres (illness) is joining the team in Texas and could be activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old has been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 last week, but he was cleared by the joint committee and is traveling to join the Yankees on Tuesday. It appears likely Torres will be back for Wednesday's matchup with the Rangers, barring any setbacks.
