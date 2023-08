Torres went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk, two total runs and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-2 victory versus Detroit.

Torres slammed his 23rd homer of the campaign in the fourth inning, driving a solo shot to right-center field. He's now gone deep in three straight contests, going 6-for-10 with five extra-base hits, three walks, four RBI and four runs over that span. Torres has added 13 thefts on the campaign, one shy of his career-high mark, which he established in 2021.