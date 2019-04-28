Torres went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Giants.

Torres launched a 400-foot shot in the third inning, giving the Yankees a big 6-0 lead. The middle of April was rough for the second-year star, but he's working on a six-game hitting streak after Sunday, bringing his slash line to .264/.297/.455 in 119 plate appearances.