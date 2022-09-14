Torres went 1-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

Torres' lone hit of the game was huge, as his three-run double in the 10th inning provided just enough support for New York's bullpen to wrap up the victory. The two-bagger extended Torres' modest hitting streak to four games, during which he's batting .316 (6-for-19) with three extra-base hits (including two homers), eight RBI and a stolen base. His 23 doubles on the season are three shy of his career-best mark of 26 set in 2019.