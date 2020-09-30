Torres went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer while knocking in three Tuesday to defeat the Indians in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.

Torres hit a two-run homer off Shane Bieber in the fifth inning, ultimately resulting in him being pulled from the game. The 23-year-old proceeded to record three other hits and a walk, contributing to the Yankees domination of the Indians. Torres slashed .243/.356/.368 in the 2020 regular season as he provided a spark for the Yankees while hitting seventh in the lineup.