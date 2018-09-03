Torres went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 11-7 loss to the Tigers.

Torres delivered a two-run single to center field in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to four, but the Yankees would fall short in the series finale. Following Sunday's contest, he's put together a seven-game hitting streak, clubbing two home runs and driving in 10 over that span. Torres owns a .282 average with 22 homers and 66 RBI through 99 games in his first big-league season.