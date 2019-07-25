Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Launches 20th homer

Torres went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and another run scored in Wednesday's 10-7 victory over the Twins.

Torres launched a 405-foot shot to deep left center in the third inning. He also plated another run following a walk in the second. The young 22-year-old has been a source of reliability for the Yankees this season following a solid rookie campaign. Through 94 games, Torres is slashing .295/.362/.517 with 20 home runs, 63 runs scored and 54 RBI.