Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Torres took the first pitch he saw -- a 93 mph fastball -- from Trevor Richards deep to center field, cutting Toronto's lead to 6-4. The home run was the lone bright spot for the middle infielder after he failed to get the ball out of the infield in his first three at-bats. Torres is currently in the midst of a four-game hitting streak, but he's also struck out four times over his last three games.