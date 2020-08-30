Yankees manager Aaron Boone stated Saturday that Torres is making strides in his recovery from a strained left hamstring, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

"He's doing better than I would have anticipated at this point. He's getting close," Boone indicated. Torres was given a 2-3 week timeline when the injury was initially diagnosed, and general manager Brian Cashman pushed that estimate to 3-6 weeks Friday. Given Boone's comments Saturday, it appears the shortstop could be able to return at the early end of that timeframe, if not sooner.