Manager Aaron Boone said Torres was removed from Sunday's win over the Royals due to hip tightness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Torres' departure initially appeared to have been due to head injury, but he actually tweaked his hip. The 26-year-old went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer before exiting the contest, and he'll have Monday's team off day to rest up before Tuesday's series opener versus the Mets.