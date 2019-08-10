Yankees' Gleyber Torres: May be available Sunday

Manager Aaron Boone said Torres (core pain) will "probably" be an option to start Sunday at Toronto, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Torres took batting practice and fielded grounders at second base prior to Saturday's contest but remained out of the lineup. The 22-year-old has sat the last four games while recovering from the core issue but appears slated to make his return Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories