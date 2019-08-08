Yankees' Gleyber Torres: May be out Thursday

Torres (abdomen) indicated he might need one more day to recover from the core injury but said "I'll be ready to play" Thursday if necessary, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Torres has had the core issue crop up twice over the last few days, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Yankees remain caution with his return to the lineup after exiting Tuesday's contest. In any case, the 22-year-old isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list and could return to action shortly, even if he's held out Thursday in Toronto.