Torres will start at shortstop and bat second Wednesday against the Orioles.

The 24-year-old has batted out of either the fourth or fifth spot in the lineup in each of the Yankees' first five games, but he'll slide into the two hole with Aaron Judge (side) sitting out the series finale. Torres heads into Wednesday's contest with a five-game hit streak on the line, but only one of his five hits (a double) has gone for extra bases.