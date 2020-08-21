Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Torres (hamstring) would undergo an MRI on Friday after exiting Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Rays with left hamstring tightness, ESPN.com reports.

Torres sustained the injury when he stumbled out of the batter's box while attempting to run out a groundball in the bottom of the third inning. The Yankees will await the results of Torres' MRI before deciding whether he'll require a trip to the IL, but at the very least, the shortstop seems unlikely to be ready for the team's next game Saturday against the Mets. New York has already lost DJ LeMahieu (thumb), Aaron Judge (calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) to the injured list within the past two weeks, so the potential loss of another one of their top hitters in Torres would further weaken a squad that has lost three straight games to fall a half game behind the Rays in the AL East standings.