Yankees' Gleyber Torres: MRI returns negative

An MRI on Torres' right hamstring came back negative, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Torres reported feeling good Saturday after leaving Friday's game with leg weakness, but the Yankees weren't taking any chances with their star infielder. They can breathe a sigh of relief knowing it's nothing serious. A return Sunday has not been ruled out, but it would make sense if the team sat Torres at least through Monday's off day.