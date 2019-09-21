Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Not expected to play Sunday
Torres (hamstring) is not expected to start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The news on Torres is positive; his MRI was negative and he said he feels ready to play already after leaving Friday's game with weakness in his legs. However, manager Aaron Boone indicated he will play it safe and hold Torres out of the finale against Toronto to take advantage of Monday's off day.
