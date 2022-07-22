Torres is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Torres will get a breather after he went 2-for-9 with a two-run homer while starting both games of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Astros. DJ LeMahieu will start at second base and bat leadoff Friday.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Goes deep Thursday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Crushes clutch homer Thursday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Three-hit night•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Steps out of lineup Sunday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Records another multi-hit game•