site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-gleyber-torres-not-in-lineup-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Not in lineup Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Torres isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Torres is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, but he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game. Tyler Wade will start at shortstop in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read