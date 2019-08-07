Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Not in lineup

Torres (abdomen) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Torres was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles due to core pain -- the same issue that sent him to the hospital over the weekend -- and will miss at least one game as a result. It's worth noting that while the 22-year-old isn't starting, he remains on the team's lineup card. More should be known about the severity of the injury after he undergoes further testing in the coming days. Breyvic Valera is starting at second base in this one.