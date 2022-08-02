site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Not starting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Torres isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
DJ Lemahieu will play second base in place of Torres, who is 1-for-14 with six strikeouts in his last three games.
