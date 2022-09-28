Torres isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Toronto.
Torres will get a rare day off after going 7-for-17 with a home run, a double, six RBI, a stolen base, two walks and five strikeouts over the last five games. Oswaldo Cabrera will shift to second base while Aaron Hicks starts in left field.
